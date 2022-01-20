Robert "Bob" Logan Jr., 90, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, IL.
He was born on December 7, 1931 in Alton, IL to Cleve F. and Theda (Johnson) Logan. He married Emma Jane Twitty on February 9, 1952 in Alton and she preceded him in death in 2017.
Bob and Emma were long time members of Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton. He retired after 30 years as a Machine Bottle Operator for Owens IL Glass Mfg. and the Alton School District after 11 years. Bob served his country in the US Army.
Robert "Bob" is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Marsha and Marc Turpin, and Melinda and Bob Hassel, all of Jerseyville; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Jill and Dave Murphy, Jayme and Derek O'Brien, Marc Turpin Jr.. Jeremy and Rachel Logan, Andrew and Marie Hassel, Alex and Emily Hassel, and Adam and Kara Hassel; nine great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, Emma; he is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert Michael Logan; and seven siblings.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Alton, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 24, 2022 at 10:00 am in the funeral home chapel.
Burial will take place in the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 5 A's.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.