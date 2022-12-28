Godfrey, Il
Rita Rae Eifert, 85, died at 7:20 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022 at her residence.
She was born May 28, 1937 in Alton the daughter of the late Raymond Daniel and Agnes Marie (Sheridan) Osborne.
Rita worked for the May Company as a manager for many years. She was married to Dannie Eifert and he preceded her in death.
Surviving are five sons, Randy Heineman (Patty) of Medora, Danny Heineman (Lisa) of Bethalto, Mike Heineman of Arizona, Jeff Heineman (Karen) of Brighton and Tim Heineman of Cottage Hills, 15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, one brother, Gary Osborne of Godfrey, two sisters, Marty Lucas of Alton, Linda Nichols of Alton, one daughter in law, Linda Heineman of Bethalto and her two dogs, Willie and Zoey whom she loved very much.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Osborne and her dog Lillie.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Kermit Barker will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Riverbend Animal Shelter.
Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com