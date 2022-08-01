Richard A. Wense, Sr, 84, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at River Crossings in Alton.
Born April 28, 1938 in Dow, IL, he was the son of Joseph and Margaret (Ballestroz) Wense.
He was a small engine mechanic with a deep passion for his work. He enjoyed "tinkering" on various types of equipment. He enjoyed his time working for Western Auto in Jerseyville and as a Honda Motorcycle service technician.
He is survived by a son, Randy (Trisha) Wense of Huntsville, AL; daughters, Connie (Glen) Sides of Huntsville, Al, Beverly (Kenneth) Ready of Jerseyville; 13 grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren; brothers, Jesse Wense of Granite City, Dave Wense of Staunton, John Wense of Alton; sisters, Rosa Staats of Bunker Hill, Shirley Mattladdi of Bethalto, Angie Wense of Alton; many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Wense, Jr.; brothers, Joseph Robert Wense, Emanuel Wense; and sister, Mary Zahn.
Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, August 4 in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.