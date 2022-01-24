Richard Miller

Richard L. Miller (Buck, Dick) of Jerseyville, IL passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 11:01 am. He was born September 24, 1938, in Medora, IL to the late Rabb and Stella (Johnson) Miller, the baby of 5 children. He married Earlene (Linville) Cowan on June 5, 1965, at Cherry Street Baptist Church in Alton, IL and she survives. Richard is survived by children, Patricia Ann (David) Boomer and Christopher S. Cowan (Michelle Burns). He will be missed by his grandchildren, Stephanie (Eric) Kramer, Jason (Tobie) Brown, Stacey Brown, Corey Brown, Staff Sergeant Tyler (Elizabeth) Cowan, Devanee (Tevin) Myles, Chelsea Burns; and 13 great grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews (Who called him Uncle Buck) and friends who will cherish his memory.
Richard was an Army Veteran having served “Boots On The Ground” in Vietnam and worked for Boeing 49 years as a Manager, the last 10 years of his employment with Boeing was in Mesa, AZ. He was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert (Bob) Miller and Charles Miller; his sisters, Vivian Wright, and Emma Lou Sullivan; a foster child, LuLu Parish; nieces, Kelly Sullivan and Becky Kallal; and nephews, Frank Miller and Randy Sullivan.
Richard will always be remembered as being very particular about everything. He was a kind and friendly person who would lend a helping hand whenever needed. He will be deeply missed.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home, Markword #2 in Quincy, IL, or the Godfrey Baptist Church in Godfrey, IL.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com