Richard August Bohn, 80, formerly of Belleville, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 9, 2021 at his home in Jerseyville.
He was born in Belleville on December 30, 1940, one of five children born to the late Francis Richard and Agnes (Biekert) Bohn. He was a 1958 graduate of Cathedral Catholic High School in Belleville.
He made his career as a well respected mechanic, gaining his first job at Vern’s in Belleville, prior to accepting a position with Central Service in Saint Louis, Missouri, dedicating 25 years of service. He then went on to retire as the Repair Shop Manager for Central States Bus Sales in Fenton, Missouri in 2001. Never one to shy away from a hard day’s work, he continued to work as a substitute bus driver for area school districts following his retirement.
He married the former Jonnalee Fink on October 24, 1959 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Belleville and together they made their home in Belleville, where they raised their three children. Richard had a deep love for the outdoors and enjoyed his many hunting trips with his family at the Clubhouse in the Germantown bottoms. Shortly after celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary, they fulfilled Richard’s dream of country living and moved to the country, where he enjoyed tending to the land and taking in the beauty of their lake. Richard and Jonnalee then relocated to Jerseyville in 2008, to be closer to their family, where they have remained for the past 13 years.
Surviving are the love of his life, and wife of 61 years, Jonnalee Bohn of Jerseyville; two daughters and sons in-law, Deborah and James Heinz of Spring, Texas; Linda and Jeffrey Derstine of Jerseyville; a son and daughter in-law, Richard and Kimberly Bohn of Royse City, Texas; nine grandchildren, Nicholas (Nidia) Heinz, Jordan (Elizabeth) Heinz, Andrea, Kayla and Tyler Derstine, Karlee Bohn, Miranda (Andrew) Standefer and Caden and Zoe Bohn; a great granddaughter, Adeline Standefer; a great grandson, Kal Richard, due to arrive in November; a brother, James Bohn of Granite City; as well as a sister, Geralyn Farmer of O’Fallon, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Cresson and Mary (Roy) Saul; a sister in-law, Patricia Bohn and a brother in-law, Dwayne Farmer; also, two sisters in-law, Erlene (Thomas) Strubhart, and Neoma (Charles) Burgan.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Ghost Catholic Church with interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the American Lung Association or to Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments, in honor of his granddaughter, Andrea.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.