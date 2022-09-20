Rhonda J. Russell, 58, of Nebo passed away September 19, 2022, at Liberty Village Nursing Home in Pittsfield, IL. She was born on May 12, 1964, to the late Harry and Mary (Means) Presley.
Rhonda worked as a cook at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab for many years. She loved horses and cooking.
She is survived by her son, Leonard Russell; granddaughter, Lillian Russell; eight siblings, John (Jennifer) Presley, Terry (Teresa) Presley, Cindy (Jon) Hermann, Tammy Presley, Ferman (Sheri) Presley, Faron (Malissa) Presley, Dennis (Venessa) Presley, and David (Nikea) Presley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Neil Presley and a niece, Tiffany Presley.
Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
