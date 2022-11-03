REV. EVA JOSEPHINE “JO” WILLIAMS
JERSEYVILLE – Rev. Eva Josephine “Jo” Williams, received her angel wings on Monday, October 31, 2022.
She was born on January 17, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio, the first born of twelve children to Clyde and Lena (Atkins) Elliott, and was raised in Jeffersonville, Kentucky.
She married Samuel Thomas Williams on October 17, 1952 in Jeffersonville, Kentucky, sharing in 52 years of marriage, prior to his death on August 13, 2004.
Jo was baptized in her teenage years and spent the rest of her life attending church faithfully. She and Pastor Sam shared in their dream to have their own church and were fortunate to see that dream come true, with the building of Grafton Full Gospel Church.
Jo was a wonderful cook, working in several area restaurants throughout the years, as well as at Garnets Chateau and Jersey Community Hospital, where she retired. Every Sunday after church, her house was surrounded by cars and her table was filled with family and church members. Everyone was invited, and each meal began with a prayer.
She was best known, however, for her devotion to Jesus Christ. She was a Sunday School Teacher for many years, and was most proud of becoming a minister. She was a member of the Association of International Gospel Assemblies and Royal Neighbors of America. Her main purpose in life was only to touch the hem of his garment.
Jo was no stranger to hard work - from planting tobacco fiends in Kentucky to planting gardens, she could be heard praying over the seeds as she carefully placed them in the ground.
She will be sadly missed and forever loved by her three sons, Rev. Samuel D. (Vicki) Williams of Grafton, Phillip R. “Randy” (Janet) Williams of Jerseyville and Matthew R. Williams of Alton; seven grandchildren, Timothy, Shaun, Matthew, Nathan, Nicholas and Scott Williams and Amber Chapman; eleven great grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Elliott of Finley, OH and two sisters, Sue Baker of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky and Bonnie Watkins of Jerseyville, who she practically raised; as well as a special cousin, Jean Martin Congelton of Jeffersonville, Kentucky.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Herman, Ivan, Robert, Danny, Gary and David Elliott; as well as two sisters, Dixie Ousley and Alma McGuire.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Monday at Grafton Full Gospel Church with Rev. Betty Carlisle officiating.
She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Grafton Full Gospel Church.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com