Renee Katherine Bray, 63, died unexpectedly at 8:48 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on December 31, 1957, and was one of three daughters born to John Edwards and Theresa M. (Heitzig) Bray.
A graduate of Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, she was raised in the Catholic faith, and worked in numerous retail stores in the Jerseyville area.
Surviving are her three children, Torrie Vanausdoll, Catlin Utterback and Joey Utterback; 2 Grandchildren, Brodie and Katherine; two sisters, Nancy Elliott and Johngy Loellke, both of Jerseyville; and her stepmother, Frances Bray of Jerseyville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, JR Crotchett.
Per her request, no services will be held.
Memorials may be given to the family, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.