Regina “Gina” Latrease Huber, 58, of Brighton, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
She was born May 11, 1964, to the late Linda Groves.
On July 11, 1992, Gina married Ted Huber, Sr., in Brighton. He survives.
Gina worked as a lab tester for Granite City Steel. She enjoyed music and dancing. Her family was her greatest joy and she couldn’t be found happier than when she was with her grandkids or dog, Sissy.
In addition to her husband, Ted, survivors include her children, Crystal (Scott Foiles) Huber, T. J. (Nicole) Huber, Amy (Mike Douthit) Huber; grandchildren, Korin, Asa, Hayden, Ashlynn, Jessalynn, Colton, Landon, Trenton, Brooklyn, Zayne; great grandson, Tucker; aunts and uncles, Denver Groves, Rosie (Ronnie) Gibson, Jenny Hillis, Wayne (Barb) Groves; and many cousins, in-laws, and friends.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one grandchild, Selena; aunts, LeLa, Betty; uncle, Pod; grandparents, Carl and Faye Groves; mother and father-in-law, Oscar and Jesse Huber; and her beloved dog, Mrs. Lilly “Missy”.
Per Gina’s wishes, no services have been scheduled.
Memorials in Gina’s name may be directed to 5A’s animal shelter in Alton.
Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
