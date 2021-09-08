Rebecca “Becky” A. Hayes, 67 of Bunker Hill, died at 6:04 P.M. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born to the late Richard and Mildred (Gaither) Deem on September 16, 1953 in Alton.
Becky married Oma L. Hayes on June 16, 2000 in Edwardsville, IL. He preceded her in death.
She loved cooking, baking and trying new recipes for large group gatherings. Her passion was creating new designs for her newest hobby Magnabilities, but her biggest love was spending time with her daughter, grandkids and great grandkids.
Survivors include 1 daughter and her husband; Laurie (Jeff) Springer of Bethalto, one stepdaughter and her husband; Stacy (Dave) Whitt of Woodburn, IL., ten grandchildren and spouses; Brent (Jessie) Springer, Brittany (Nick) Wooley, Breann (Stephen) Warnick, Reagan, Cyrus, Rheena, Raquel, Malachi and Raziah Whitt, 6 great grandchildren; Claire & Reese Springer, Sophia, Stella and Lane Wooley, Olivia Warnick, a sister in law; Carol Deem of Indiana, 1 sister; Mary Schuetz of Bethalto
In addition to her parents and husband, Becky was preceded in death by a great granddaughter; Scarlett Jane Wooley, brother; Jack Deem and her sister’s life partner; Mary Bowling and her dog; Sasha
A memorial visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home with a memorial service will immediately follow at 6:00 P.M. Pastor Patrick Thatcher will officiate. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook with additional information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
She was born to the late Richard and Mildred (Gaither) Deem on September 16, 1953 in Alton.
Becky married Oma L. Hayes on June 16, 2000 in Edwardsville, IL. He preceded her in death.
She loved cooking, baking and trying new recipes for large group gatherings. Her passion was creating new designs for her newest hobby Magnabilities, but her biggest love was spending time with her daughter, grandkids and great grandkids.
Survivors include 1 daughter and her husband; Laurie (Jeff) Springer of Bethalto, one stepdaughter and her husband; Stacy (Dave) Whitt of Woodburn, IL., ten grandchildren and spouses; Brent (Jessie) Springer, Brittany (Nick) Wooley, Breann (Stephen) Warnick, Reagan, Cyrus, Rheena, Raquel, Malachi and Raziah Whitt, 6 great grandchildren; Claire & Reese Springer, Sophia, Stella and Lane Wooley, Olivia Warnick, a sister in law; Carol Deem of Indiana, 1 sister; Mary Schuetz of Bethalto
In addition to her parents and husband, Becky was preceded in death by a great granddaughter; Scarlett Jane Wooley, brother; Jack Deem and her sister’s life partner; Mary Bowling and her dog; Sasha
A memorial visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home with a memorial service will immediately follow at 6:00 P.M. Pastor Patrick Thatcher will officiate. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook with additional information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Rebecca A. Hayes please visit our Sympathy Store.