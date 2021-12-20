Raymond H. Brundies, passed away on December 14, 2021 in Chesterfield, MO.
He was born on July 15, 1944 to the late Anthony and Marie (Rose) Brundies. He married Judith Damiana on August 2, 1969 in Fort Lupton, Colorado.
Raymond worked for the state of Illinois as a ferry pilot for over 30 years. He enjoyed gardening, old cars, farming, and playing bingo with Judy.
Surviving are four sons, Chris (Lisa) Brundies of Sycamore, IL, Nick Brundies of St. Louis, MO, Shawn (Ellen) Brundies of Atlanta, GA, and Justin Brundies of Eureka, MO; daughter-in-law, Denise Brundies; 6 grandchildren, Michael (Beth) Brundies, Jacob Brundies, Haley Zirkelbach, Dakota Brundies, Cheyanne Brundies, and Dayton Brundies; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Craig Brundies and a sister, Jeanette Odelehr.
Visitation will be on Monday December 20, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gress Kallal and Schaaf funeral home in Brussels IL.
Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday December 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Meppen, IL.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Charity.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com