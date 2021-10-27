Raymond Francis “Butch” Beiermann Jr., 71, died Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Jersey Community Hospital.
He was born on May 30, 1950 in Carrollton, one of two children born to the late Raymond Francis and Helen (Steinacher) Beiermann Sr. and graduated with the Class of 1968 from Jersey Community High School.
He married Lynn M. O’Hara on April 27, 1998 in Goodyear, Arizona. Throughout their 23 years of marriage, they have shared in many wonderful memories with one another and their families.
Butch enjoyed the simple things in life and enjoyed surrounding himself with the company of others. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing; was involved in the local car racing scene for many years and was proud to be a 50 year member of the Moose Lodge, where he was active in various events and created many lasting friendships throughout the years.
Butch enjoyed working with his hands and could repair or build nearly anything. He gained respect as a trusted and knowledgeable mechanic, working in the sales and service field his entire life, ultimately retiring as an Outside Sales Representative for Craftsmen Industries in Saint Charles, Missouri in 2009.
Surviving are his wife, Lynn Beiermann of Jerseyville; his children, Timothy Beiermann and Susan (Matt) Bogart, from his previous marriage to Marcia (Scoggins) Beiermann; two step-daughters, Jenny and Dan Macken of Ankeny, Iowa and Kristi and Travis Hiatt of Owatonna, Minnesota; eight grandchildren, Nicolas, Sara, Keygan, Mya, Michael, Maks, Trevor and Trey; a sister and brother in-law, Patsy “Pat” and Tom Sweet of Plainview; along with a host of extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Minnie Steinacher; and a very special cousin, Kilby Giberson, who was like a brother to Butch.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 29, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday. Father Hyland Smith will officiate.
Burial will follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Carrollton.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Saint Louis Children’s Hospital, in honor of the exceptional care they have provided to Butch’s grandchildren.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com