Raymond David Ayres, 97, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on August 27, 1924 to the late Ernest and Freda (McCoy) Ayres in Otterville, where he grew up as part of a large and loving family on the family farm.
Raymond served our country honorably during World War II with the United States Army, and demonstrated a strong work ethic and commitment to his family throughout his life. He was employed at Canteen in Alton, serving in various capacities during his career, retiring as Service Manager, with over 40 years of service.
He married the former Martha Louise Rogers on March 4, 1946 at the St. Patrick’s Rectory in Alton. Together, they resided in Godfrey, where they raised their family, and shared in nearly 30 years of marriage prior to her death on February 26, 1976.
He later married Concetta “Connie” Pecorino on May 6, 1977 in Godfrey, sharing in many wonderful memories together throughout their 36 years of marriage.
Raymond had an unmatched green thumb, and enjoyed tending to his garden. Most importantly, however, was the love he had for his family.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter in-law, Richard Ayres and Gary and Janice Ayres; a daughter and son in-law, Cheryl and Ron Brooks, all of Godfrey; four granddaughters and their spouses, Kristen Willis of Affton, Missouri, Holly and Austin Medlin of High Ridge, Missouri, Martha and Casey Koveny of Lisle and Katie and Brandon Sa bolo of Wood River; five great-grandchildren, Nathan Willis, Liam Medlin, Saydi and Judah Koveny, and Joshua McBee, along with a great-granddaughter, due to arrive in December; a brother and sister in-law, Ernest and Barbara Ayres of Jerseyville; four sisters, Juanita Garrett of Carbondale, Grace and Hap Oliver of Jerseyville, Phyllis and Gary Haynes of Jerseyville and Mary and Ronald Cresswell of Elsah.
In addition to his parents, and his wives, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Ray Ayres; three brothers, Vernon, Harold and Everett Zadock Ayres; as well as three sisters, Hazel Wallace, Emma Ayres and Marieta Ayres.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Joel Lohr will officiate.
Burial will follow at Noble Cemetery in Otterville, with Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting military honors.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to those who helped care for Raymond, including special gratitude to his son and daughter in-law, Gary and Janice Ayres, his granddaughter, Kristen Willis; as well as Bob Gent, Taylor Pike and the members of BJC Hospice.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be given to BJC Hospice, in honor of the love and support that they showed to Raymond and his family.
