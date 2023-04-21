GRAFTON - Rayburn K. Holyfield, 86, died at 2:10 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at his residence.
Surviving are his wife: Margaret Holyfield of Grafton
3 Daughters and their spouses:
Deborah (Jim) Beasley of Grafton
Ellen (Mack) Sitzes of Cisne
Amy (Darrell) Noel of LaPlata, MD
Daughter in-law: Kay (Seokwoo) Kang of Alton
7 grandchildren
Sister and brother in-law: Jane (Harold) Pickerell of Indianapolis, IN
Devoted Caregiver: Megan Mouser of Jerseyville
Visitation will be held on from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday.
Burial will follow at Noble Cemetery in Otterville.
Memorials may be given to Dow Southern Baptist Church