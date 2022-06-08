Randy Atteberry

Randy Lynn Atteberry, 65, of Alton, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 his home.
He was born May 10, 1957, in Jerseyville, the son of Paul E. and Dolores L. (Marshall) Atteberry.
Randy was a 1976 graduate of Jersey Community High School and grew up working on the family farm in Fidelity with his father and brother. He worked for many years at Laclede Steel and retired from St. Louis Compost (formerly ORMI) in Florissant, Missouri.
He was the proud father of Haley and Amber whose fondest childhood memories were made alongside their dad at AAA Farm.
He was passionate about riding his Harley Davidson and took many road trips nationwide. He was at his happiest when he was riding his motorcycle. He retired this Spring and had everything ready to travel and enjoy life on the road.
Surviving are his daughters, Haley (Frank) Presley of Jerseyville and Amber (Joe) Presley of Suffolk, Virginia; two grandsons, Andrew Lyons and Connor Presley, whom he thought the world of; a brother, Rodney Atteberry of Jerseyville and a sister, Linda Drainer, of Jerseyville. Numerous nieces, nephews and extended family in Indiana also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at Doo Drop in Dow on Sunday, June 12, at 4 p.m.
Memorials may be designated to the family in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com.