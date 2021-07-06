Randall F. Jones, 87, of Brighton, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Robings Manor in Brighton.
He was born on February 13,1934 in Brighton to the late Evelyn (Jones) Foley
Randall Served our country in the United States Army. He worked as a maintenance worker for Alton Box Board Company.
He married Melba Wiener on September 6, 1953 in Brighton.
Randall is survived by two children, Donald Jones of Brighton and Suzan Jones of Chicago; two grandchildren Matt Rothe and Lauren Embs; two great grandchildren Nathan and Emma Rothe; sister Sandra Foley.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melba; mother Evelyn; son Dennis Jones; sister Zada Berghoff.
Graveside Service will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Brighton Cemetery.
