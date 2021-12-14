Randall Barnes, 60, died at 11:40 p.m., Monday, December 6, 2021 at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center in Jerseyville.
He was born on February 3, 1961 in Jerseyville to the late William Gene and Shirley Barnes Sr.
He married the former Theresa Bottorff on July 17, 1982 in Grafton, and together they were the proud parents of four children and shared in nearly 32 years of marriage before her death on July 10, 2013.
He was actively involved in the community as a member of the Eagles Lodge #2747, Moose Lodge an Independent Order of Odd Fellows, serving as Grand Master in 2010-2011 for the State of Illinois.
He worked for both Piasa Cab and American Cab and was owner and operator of Comfort Cab Company in Jerseyville since 1997.
Surviving are four children and their spouses, April and Jeff Giroux of West Frankfort, Nathan and Shannon Barnes of Benton, Kentucky, William and Jessica Barnes of Jerseyville and Randall Barnes Jr. and his fiancé, Saranda Green, of Jerseyville; 11 grandchildren, with one on the way; as well as three sisters, Theresa Theobald and Tammy Barnes, both of Lincoln and Rosie Boyd of Litchfield; as well as a brother, William Barnes Jr. of Macomb.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Theresa; his father, William Barnes Sr.; his mother, Shirley Camerer and a foster brother, Larry Hunter.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 5 p.m. until time of Odd Fellow Service at 7 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.
