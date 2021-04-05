Ralph “Butch” Elwin Slightom, 75, of Grafton, died at 4:17 am on March 19, 2021 at Select Hospital in St. Charles, Mo.
He was born on September 12. 1945 to the late Clifford and Thelma (Wallace) Slightom in Carrolton.
Butch married Nancy Albert on October 20, 1972 in Medora. She preceded him in death on April 14, 2010.
He served our country in the United States Marines during Vietnam. Butch worked as a truck driver for BOC/ Linde before retiring in 2011. He was a member of the Grafton American Legion. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid Cardinals Baseball and Rams football fan.
Butch is survived by two daughters Melia Slightom of Standard City, IL and Melissa Reed of Billings, MT; one son Daniel Slightom of Elsah, IL; five grandchildren Heather (Matt) Kramer, Timithy Ellinger, Nolan Reed, Peyton Dahler and Dylan Slightom; one great grandson Matthew Kramer; one sister Helen Fisher; one brother Clifford Slightom Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Thelma; wife Nancy; sister Donna Isringhausen.
Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Medora Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or The Riverbend Humane Society.
