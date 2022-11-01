Ralph Burns

Ralph C. Burns, 86, passed away on October 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 26, 1936 in Moro to Richard C. & Mary L. (Wilson) Burns. Ralph married Leva P. Blasa on September 29, 1962 in Rosedale, Illinois and together they shared 60 years of marriage. He was a US Airforce veteran and worked on aircrafts at McDonnell Douglas. He was a member of Dow Southern Baptist Church and Illinois Disaster Relief. Ralph is survived by his wife: Leva Burns of Jerseyville; his children: Sheila (John) Depper, II of Jerseyville and Scott (Rebekah) Burns of Jerseyville; his 5 grandchildren and his 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson: John A. Depper, III, his great-grandson: Ethan A. Maupin, and his siblings: France Mallet, Thomas Burns, Raymond Burns, Allen Burns, Donald Burns, Wayne Burns, Byrle Burns, Imogene Cook, and Ira Burns. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 9:00 am – 12:00 (noon) at Dow Southern Baptist Church. Funeral will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 12:00 (noon) at Dow Southern Baptist Church. Pastor David Brown will be officiating the service and burial will take place at East Newburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dow Southern Baptist Church.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS