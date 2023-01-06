Rachel Counts

Rachel E. Counts, 42, passed away on January 1, 2023 in Godfrey. She was born on July 22, 1980 in Alton to Larry Counts, Sr. & Gwen (Morris) Myers. She is survived by her mother: Gwen (Geffrey) Myers; her 4 children, two of them are Cassandra Colley and Jason Myers; her grandson; and her siblings: Larry Counts, Terry Counts, and Brian Summers. She is preceded in death by her father and significant other Jason Madison. A visitiation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 6:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverbend Humane Society.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS