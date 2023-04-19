Phyllis McClellan

Phyllis Nadine McClellan, 84, passed away at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Christian Hospital Northeast.
Born Aug. 23, 1938 in Jerseyville, she was a daughter of Albert Jacob and Minnie Elodia (Marshall) Bopp.
Phyllis worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching Hallmark Channel movies.
Survivors include her daughters, Melody Eales, Angela Ramsey, and Crystal (Tim) Brown; grandchildren, Diana (Glen) Kelley, Amanda (Tim) Goree, Cassandra Bryant and her fiancé Tanner Weston, and Andrew Ramsey; great grandchildren, Kiley Goree, Marley Gallup, Halen Payne, Presley Westfall, Everly Goree, Kash Goree, and Victoria Weston; and her dog, Sadie Mae.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Hazel Hardwick, Irma Jean Bopp, Alice Allen, George (Sonny) Bopp, Gerald Bopp, Carl Bopp, Mary Bopp, Mildred Bopp, and Joseph Bopp.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com