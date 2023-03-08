Phyllis Fry

Phyllis Ann (Strebel) Fry, 81, died unexpectedly at 1:38 p.m., Sunday, March 5, 2023 at her home in Jerseyville.
She was born on December 27, 1941 in Jerseyville and was the daughter of the late Theodore and Agnes (Manns) Strebel.
A lifelong resident of Jerseyville, she graduated with the Class of 1959 from Jersey Community High School.
She married Marvin R. Fry on January 2, 1960 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville. Their 46 years of marriage was blessed with three children and many wonderful memories together, prior to his death on November 9, 2007.
Phyllis began her long and proud career with Jersey Community Unit School District #100 in 1979, where she worked as a Secretary at Jersey Community High School. Throughout her 24 year career, she made a lasting impression on the many students who graced the schools hallways and was proud to be considered a “bonus grandma” to many of them.
Phyllis kept a meticulous home, and could often be found spending time tending to her yard and feeding the birds. She also looked forward to her “First Thursday” lunches with her former classmates, friendships that she held very near and dear to her heart. Anyone who knew Phyllis, could attest to her love of shopping, and she did so as often as she possibly could.
Phyllis lived her life centered on two very simple, yet profound principles – Faith and Family. She was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and a strong and devout woman of the Catholic faith. The love she had for her family was immeasurable, and the title of Mom and Grandma was one she wore proudly and was in her eyes, the greatest reward this life could offer to her.
Surviving are two sons and daughters in-law, Dennis and Donna Fry and Steve and Julie Fry; a daughter and son in-law, Jill and Craig Heitzig, all of Jerseyville; seven grandchildren, Carrie (Ronnie) Scott of Jerseyville, Jenny (Jacob) Kuehnel of Alton, Jacob Fry of Jerseyville, Brad (Suzanne) Fry of Long Beach, California, David (Emily) Fry of Jerseyville, Ted Heitzig of Wood River and Cody Heitzig of Jerseyville; nine great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; as well as very special nephew and his wife, Phil and Zina Brown of Carrollton.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother in-law, Sarah and George Brown; as well as a nephew, Richard Brown.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, with Father Martin Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School or to Masses.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com