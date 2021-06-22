Peggy Ann (nee, Hutchins) Striegel, 92, passed away 2:34 am, Sunday, June 20, 2021 at River Crossing of Edwardsville.
Born March 21, 1929 in Hillsboro, she was the daughter of William Gordon Hutchins and Dicey Irene (Massey) Hutchins Volentine.
On February 16, 1947 in East Alton, she married her husband of 56 wonderful years, William F. Striegel. He died October 21, 2003.
Surviving are her four children, William F. Striegel, Robert (Sheila) Striegel, Linda C. (Gene) Manley, Crystal C. Goble; nine grandchildren, William "Billy", Traci, Adria, Andria, Toby, Brian, Sheila, Sam and Charles; 21 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; and sister, Leona Wilfong.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Ivan Eugene Hutchins, James Hutchins, Edward Ralls; and sisters, Rita Klocke and Betty Jean Hutchins in infancy.
Peggy loved them all and always wanted the best for her family. She would play games with each child when they visited: puzzles, cards, dominoes and scrabble, which helped them in their education. She would make herself available to the children if there was ever a need, it never mattered what the need was. She really loved it when the children would stay with her, it was a special time for her to be able to talk with them and get to know them better.
If you knew Peggy, she no doubt had you over to her home where she loved to entertain and have you stay for a meal. She loved to fix Tortellini in beef broth, which were delicious, they would melt in your mouth.
Peggy attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River, where she rarely missed a Sunday or holiday. Peggy was quite the mother who supported, planned and organized all her children's weddings in St. Paul Lutheran Church. She would always make calls to each child and invite them to the Christmas service.
Peggy loved to dance when she met her husband, she thought, "he's a good dancer!". They danced together for 56 years and loved every minute of it.
When Peggy's time came to pass, Jesus knew that and what better timing could that be, it was Father's Day and Peggy got to be with her husband to dance with the angels, celebrating her her new life with no pain, aches or worries.
Visitation will be from 4-6 pm, Sunday, June 26 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River where service will be conducted at 10 am, Monday. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Memorials may be made in her memory to the church.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.