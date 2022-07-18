Peggy Delores Compton, 88, passed away at 1:22 am on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
Peggy was born on September 23, 1933, in East Alton, IL to Benjamin and Katherine (Barnes) Keller. She married John Compton in 1954, in Alton, IL. He preceded her in death in June 2002.
Peggy was a member the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. She was also an avid baker and crocheter and enjoyed many other crafting activities. Peggy loved spending quality time with her family and multitude of dear friends.
Peggy is survived by her daughter Linda (Robert) LaMarsh of Wood River; son John (MaryAnn) Compton of Plainview; sister Patricia (Jerry) Petty; brother George Keller of South Roxana; sister-in-law Kathryn (Robert) Cochran of Missouri; grandchildren Michael Compton, Adam (Summer) LaMarsh, Katherine (Robert) Schuster; and great-grandchildren Brandon Saylor, Colton Compton, and Talan Blumenstock; and many nieces and nephews.
In additional to her husband, and her parents, she was preceded in death by her father and mother- in law Earl and Catherine Compton; brother John (Jo) Keller; brothers-in law Lewis (Pauline) Compton, Doil (Dot) Compton; Lloyd (Ileen) Compton; and sister-in-law Della Keller.
Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded and professional services will be handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf funeral home in Godfrey, IL.
A private family burial at Valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey, IL will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to a memorial of one’s choice, or in remembrance of Peggy, bake a batch of cookies and share them with family and friends.
Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com.