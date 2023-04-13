Paula Heinemeier

Paula Rene Heinemeier, 63, passed away unexpectedly at 11: 47 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Jerseyville.
She was born on June 4, 1959 in Carlsbad, New Mexico and was the daughter of the late James and Joyce (Thompson) Mason.
Paula grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she remained for the majority of her life. It was in Indianapolis that she met Jeffrey Lee Heinemeier and the two were married on July 6, 1996.
Following their marriage, Jeff and Paula relocated to Jerseyville and Paula began working for Stericycle in Saint Louis, Missouri, where she was employed for twenty years, prior to her retirement.
She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and always looked forward to their yearly trips soaking up the sun on the beaches of Florida.
Surviving are her husband, Jeff Heinemeier of Jerseyville; a daughter, Ashley Mundy of Jerseyville; a step-daughter and son in-law, Alisha and Leo Romero of Alton; a step-son, Sean Heinemeier of Alton; three grandchildren, Steven Staggs, Addision Staggs and Katherine Mundy, all of Jerseyville; six step-grandchildren, Paige, Brooke and Alec Romero and Abbie, Sierra and Tyler Heinemeier; a sister and brother in-law, Sharon and Yuval Landau of Indianapolis, Indiana; as well as her step-mother, Rebecca Mason of Indianapolis, Indiana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Mason.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 4 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 6 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Jersey Community Hospital Foundation or to Siteman Cancer Center.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com