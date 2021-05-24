Paula Frances Harmon, 66, passed away unexpectedly at 8:13 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her home in Grafton.
She was born in Granite City, Illinois on October 29, 1954 to the late Valgene and Sue (Auston) Harmon and grew up in Grafton, Illinois.
Paula was never one to turn down a challenge, whether that was baking, gardening, sewing, or anything to showcase her artistic talent. If you knew Paula, you knew that she loved her grandchildren immensely and you could often find her walking the streets of Grafton with her two fur babies, Pnut and Boo.
She truly was an angel on earth, with a wild and beautiful spirit, never shying away from lending a helping hand.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Virginia “Ginny” and Josh Sibert of Jerseyville, Scott and Jenna Brackett of Fieldon, and Melissa and Brandon Wallendorf of Hardin; two sisters, Janet Arnold and Jeannie Harmon, both of Grafton, a brother, James “Jim” Harmon of Grafton; six grandchildren, Noah French, Jordan Sibert, Drayden and Madalyn Wallendorf, Lillian and Logan Brackett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister in-law, Kimberly Harmon; a brother in-law, Scott Arnold; a nephew, Valgene Clifford; and her ex-husband, Rick Brackett.
Memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville with Bob Smith officiating.
Memorials may be given to the Riverbend Humane Society or to a charity of one’s choice.