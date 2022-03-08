Paul Warren

Paul David Warren, 75, died at 3:05 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital, following a short illness.
He was born in Manchester, Kentucky on October 23, 1946, and was one of eleven children born to Lord Wellington and Arlena (Caudill) Warren
A United States Army veteran, Paul was a graduate of Oneida Baptist Institute in Oneida, Kentucky, and relocated to this area as a young man, obtaining employment with Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing in Alton. He remained there until the plant closure, at which time he began working in maintenance at Southwestern High School in Piasa.
Paul later gained employment with the State of Illinois at the Alton Mental Health Center beginning as a mental health technician, and retired after 29 years of dedicated service as a security therapy aide.
He married the former Vicki Lynn Preston on June 4, 1993 at the Gospel Assembly Church in Jerseyville, and together they have shared in 28 years of marriage.
Surviving are his wife, Vicki Warren of Jerseyville; three children, Daniel DeVerger of Eldred, Zachary DeVerger of Jerseyville, and LaTasha Warren and her husband, Kyle Tonn, of University City, Missouri; four grandchildren, Landen, Preston, Kinsley and Warren; three sisters, Dorothy Brandt of Corbin, Kentucky, Martha Davis of Sparta, Kentucky and Phyllis Blanton of Dayton, Kentucky; three brothers, Jan Warren of Independence, Ketucky, Luke Warren of Crittenden, Kentucky and James Warren of Dry Ridge, Kentucky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter in-law, Ashley Bradshaw; two brothers, Ted Warren and Wayne Warren; two sisters, Billie Sue Kyle and Mary Warren; and his father in-law and mother in-law, Harry "Buck" and Dorothy Preston.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday at Gospel Assembly Church in Jerseyville, with Rev. Clyde Shaw officiating.
Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting military graveside rites.
Memorials may be given to his grandchildren in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.