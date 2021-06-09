Paul Michael Markham, 79, passed away unexpectedly at 7:37 p.m., Monday, June 7, 2021 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital.
He was born on July 16, 1941 in Jerseyville, one of four children born to the late Joseph and Maxine (Bailey) Markham.
Paul spent a period of time residing in California and Pekin, before settling back in Jersey County.
He was employed for a number of years with Western Auto in Saint Louis, Missouri, later accepting a position with the company in Peoria, where he retired in 1997.
Never one to shy away from a hard days work, he reentered the workforce in 2003, and was employed as a maintenance worker at Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton, where he ultimately retired in March of 2021.
Paul keeping an active lifestyle and spending time outdoors, tending to his landscaping and working in the yard as well as detailing cars and cleaning and working in his garage.
He met Catherine Akers in 1986 and together they have shared in many wonderful memories together throughout the years and enjoyed attending area yard sales and refinishing furniture together and the two married on September 13, 2017 at the Jersey County Courthouse.
Surviving are his wife, Cathy, of Jerseyville; four children and their spouses, Gene and Christine Markham of Arizona, Jimmy and Bonnie Markham of Jerseyville, Christine Groppel of Alaska and Paul and Jenny Blagg of California; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; a brother and sister in-law, David and Marie Markham of Bowling Green, Kentucky; a sister and brother in-law, Vickie and Roger Ontis of Elsah; as well as a sister in-law, Lena Markham of Otterville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Steele and three brothers, Earl Gene Markham, Gary Dean Markham and one in infancy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.