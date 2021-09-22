Paul L. Hetzel, 92, died at 6:23 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at his residence with his family at his side.
He was born in Kane, Illinois on May 14, 1929, and was one of six children born to Virgil C. and Maude A. (Ray) Hetzel.
Paul served with the United States Army during the Korean War, and began his working career at Shell Oil Refinery in Wood River. He later accepted employment with Olin Brass Mill, where he remained until retiring in 1991.
He was a lifelong resident of Kane, and graduated from Kane High School. He enjoyed his yard, gardening, and later during his illness, found contentment watching the hummingbirds through his bedside window. He was a member of the First Assembly of God in Jerseyville, and served his community as a trustee on the Kane Township Board for many years.
Paul married the former Bonnie Turner on June 24, 1955 at the First Assembly of God in Jerseyville, and together they shared 65 years of marriage and the joys of their two children before her death on August 14, 2020.
Surviving are a daughter and her spouse, Paula Hetzel and Liz Esch of Beaufort, South Carolina; six grandchildren and their spouses, Shannon and Andrew Thomas of Jerseyville, Shaniece and Patrick Harrington of Alton, Jason and Hailey Hetzel of Alton, Ethan Hetzel of Maryville, Bella Hetzel Esch of Beaufort, South Carolina and Matthew Mundy of Oregon; five great grandchildren, Shaylee Harrington, Paige Harrington, Mariah Harrington, Bryan Bowker and Matthew Szatkowski; two daughters in-law, Mary Ann Hetzel of Alton and Karen Cobetto of Dow; two sisters and a brother in-law, Pauline Whitlock and Marie and Robert Shanks, both of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a beloved son, Douglas Hetzel on Dec. 13, 2009; a grandson, Justin Mundy; a brother, William June Hetzel; and two sisters, Berniece Woolsey and Tessie Mottaz.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday at First Assembly of God in Jerseyville, with Rev. Joel Lohr officiating.
He will be laid to rest in Kane Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492.
Memorials may be given to the Kane Cemetery.