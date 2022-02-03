Paul Isringhausen, Jr.

Paul Marion Isringhausen, Jr., 59, died at 3:30 p.m., Monday, January 31, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
He was born in Alton, Illinois on November 19, 1962, one of three sons born to Paul M. Isringhausen Sr. of Jerseyville, and the late Alvina Rose (Isringhausen) Isringhausen.
He graduated in 1980 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, and earned a degree in Agriculture Production from Illinois State University in Normal.
After graduation from college, he returned home to the farm he loved, and operated it until his death. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and Pappy to his two grandsons. Outside of his love for his family and farming, he enjoyed camping, boating, spending time with his family and friends, but his greatest joy was being a Pappy.
He married the former Genarose Goetten on June 28, 1986 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fieldon, and together they have shared 35 years of marriage and the joys of raising their three children on the family farm.
In addition to his wife and father, surviving are his three children and their spouses, Luke and Mackenzie Isringhausen of Glen Carbon, Josh and Elizabeth Isringhausen of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Margaret "Maggie" and Beeg Green of Godfrey; two grandsons, Declan and Wade Isringhausen; a brother and sister in-law, Kent and Lynn Isringhausen of Edwardsville; a sister in-law, Diane Isringhausen of Vandalia; and five brothers in-law and sisters in-law, Gary and Jeanie Goetten of Jerseyville, Willam and Tammy Goetten of Fieldon, Mark and Patricia Goetten of Fieldon, Dale and Carolyn Goetten of Jerseyville, and Donald and Sue Goetten of Carrollton; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Isringhausen; father in-law and mother in-law, Roger "Tuffy" and Theresa Goetten; and his grandparents, Arthur J. and Mary Margaret Isringhausen and Marvin and Nellie Isringhausen.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fieldon, with Father Hyland Smith officiating.
Burial will take place in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Fieldon.
Memorials may be given to the Jersey Community Unit School District 100, Alvina Isringhausen Nursing Scholarship.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.