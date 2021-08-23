Paul “Dinky” Gregory Minor, 68, of Brighton, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 1953, at his home.
He was born August 20, 2021, in Alton, Illinois, son of the late Ezra and Lelia (Bryant) Minor.
On May 8, 1972, Paul married Rita A. Via, in Alton. She survives.
Paul enjoyed his family, and found great pleasure in giving Ethel, his grandpug, rides on the four-wheeler.
Prior to retirement, he worked as a supervisor for Jefferson Smurfit.
In addition to his wife, he will be missed by his children, Mendi (Mike) Thiemann of Brighton, Josh Minor of Alton; and siblings, Dodie Funk of Brighton, Dottie Flannery of Jerseyville, Steve Minor of Dow.
He was preceded in by his son, Gregory Minor and three brothers, Leroy, Harry and Jim.
Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
