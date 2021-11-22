Pamela Sue “Penny” Pryde, 58, passed away at 1:20 a.m., Sunday, November 7, 2021 at June Court in Jerseyville.
She was born on February 20, 1963 at Methodist Hospital in Peoria, one of two daughters born to Dr. Everett Hilton and Phyllis Jean (Webb) Pryde.
Penny grew up in Peoria and Lake Havasu, Arizona with her loving foster parents, Wilma and Robert F. Russell. She returned to Peoria in 1978 and was a graduate of Robert A. Jamieson School. She worked for many years with the CWTC Community Workshop and Training Center.
Throughout her life, she was actively involved with the Special Olympics, participating in softball, basketball and track. She particularly enjoyed the friendships she created through her participation in her bowling leagues.
She is survived by her sister and brother in-law, Laurie and Michael Shornick and nephew, Alexander Shornick of Saint Louis, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Everett and Phyllis Pryde; paternal grandparents, Everett H. and Clarise E. (Riste) Pryde and maternal grandparents, Ernest and Adah (Keeley) Webb.
Cremation rights will be accorded and no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Special Olympics of Illinois, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
