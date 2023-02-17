Kane
Ornan Elon "Buzz" Young, 84, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois.
Surviving are three daughters: Bessie Goodman of Jerseyville, Bev (Mark) Vanausdoll of Jerseyville, Becky (Bill) Jackson of Kane
5 grandchildren:
Marissa (Dylan) Griffith of Jerseyville
Chris (Ashley) Vandausdoll of Jerseyville
Josh (Katie) Vanausdoll of Jerseyville
Andrew Vanausdoll of St. Charles, MO
John Ryan Goodman of Minneapolis, MN
11 great grandchildren
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday at Kane Baptist Church.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Kane Baptist Church or to the Kane Cemetery.