Norman Earl Radcliff, 86, of Brighton, died on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 24, 1935, in Alton to the late Henry Earl and Irene (Norman) Radcliff.
Norman married Sandra Lee Teasley on October 24, 1964, in Alton. She survives.
He served our country in the United States Army and retired from Owens Illinois Glass Mold Shop. Norman loved his winters in the Florida sun of Ft Meyers and Sanibel Island.
Norman is survived by his wife, Sandra; four children Leanna (Art) Akers of Brighton, Gary (Mindy) Radcliff of Jerseyville, Paul Radcliff of Brighton, and Blake Radcliff (Lisa Vahle) of Alton; six grandchildren Steven Akers, Nathan Smith, Amanda Pellegrino, Wendy Manka, Paige Radcliff, and Quinlan Radcliff; four great grandchildren Austin Manka, Payton Pellegrino, Ayden Smith, Dylan Smith, Cheyenne Taylor, and Jaxon Akers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Irene; sister Marilyn Bott, and nephew Jeffery Bott.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Memorials may be made to 5A’s Animal Shelter in Alton.
