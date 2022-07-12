Norman Angel

Norman Eugene Angel, 80, passed away at home surrounded by those who loved him on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
He was born on the family farm in Kampsville, IL, on January 3, 1942. Norman was the oldest
of six children born to the late Roy & Cecelia (Bauman) Angel.
He attended Calhoun High School and met the love of his life, Linda Kaye (Noble) Angel at an Eldred dance; they married on October 17, 1964 and were blessed with 57 years of marriage. Linda preceded Norman in death by 6 months and 9 days.
Norman instilled the importance of hard work into his three children, Mark Angel, Tim & Melanie
(Angel) Hill and Kevin & Mindy (Angel) Hanneken all of Jerseyville IL. He treasured his grandchildren:
Kendra (Josh Sibley), Shelby (Brandon Beatty), Macie (Kevin O'Riley), Erika Hanneken, Luke Hill
(Jordan Nemeth), Kendall Angel (Rose Corbett), Matthew Hill, and Sierra Palos. His great-grandchildren David & Dominic Sibley, Barrett & Mavery Beatty, Isaiah Hanneken, and Finn O'Riley,
were his most cherished gifts.
Norman is survived by four sisters, Judith Killebrew, Millie Thuer, Martha Maher, and Brenda Bryant.
Two sisters-in- law, Anita Hardwick & Sandy Hall. Two brothers-in-law, Roy (Debbie) Noble & Lin
(Janene) Noble and countless nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, Billy Joe; four brothers-in-law and his in-laws, Leland & Sylvia (Lott) Noble.
Norman was a faithful husband and committed father. He provided for his family by dedicating 33
years to McDonnell Douglas before he retired as an Anodizer. Everyone who knew him understood
that hard work was his life. He instilled his work ethic by teaching his children that life is not easy, nor
fair. That what you put into life, is in return what you will get back and for him that meant working
every day he possibly could, including weekends, holidays, even if sick, whatever it took to provide for his family and with the expectations from them to do the same.
He lived a simple life, was not into fancy things or living above his means. He wanted to spend every minute with his wife and doing whatever she believed to be best for the family.
He loved eagles, dogs, playing cards, Johnny Cash, mushroom hunting, dancing and never met a stranger. He was a sports fan and enjoyed a beer now and then, whenever his wife would allow.
Norman has never wanted to be anywhere his wife was not, he is now truly at peace, and we know
they are together dancing through the golden streets of heaven.
Visitation will be 4-7pm, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Elias, Kallal, & Schaaf Funeral Home in
Godfrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am, Thursday July 14, 2022, at St Francis
Xavier Church in Jerseyville. Father Martin Smith will officiate.
Norman will be laid to rest in the St Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville.
A luncheon will follow at the Father William Hembrow Center.
Memorials are suggested to Elias, Kallal, & Schaaf Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.