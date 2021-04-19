Nicholas Daniel Rowling, 29, lost his battle with addiction and passed away unexpectedly at 7:35 a.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at his home in Jerseyville.
Nick was born on August 17, 1991 in Jerseyville and was the son of Daniel L. Rowling and Susan Heitzig.
He grew up in Kane, attending Jerseyville Schools, and received his Graduate Equivalent Degree before his classmates graduated in 2009.
Nick was a talented carpenter, employed by GCJV Renovations in Godfrey. Nick enjoyed skateboarding and music, and had a passion for writing. In his own words, he “just wanted to find a place in this world, while I blast my headphones and write in my notebooks.”
There was so much more to Nick than his struggle. He was an intelligent, articulate, and compassionate young man. He adored his sisters and loved his family fiercely. He yearned for peace for himself and those around him.
Loving someone with an addiction means sometimes losing them before they are gone. It means living life in glimpses of possibilities and dreams missed, interspersed with days that look like we think life is supposed to be.
Surviving are his mother, Sue Heitzig, and her unwavering partner, Kevin Miller of Jerseyville; two sisters, Haley Lyons and her companion, Frank Presley, of Jerseyville, and Amber and Joe Presley of Suffolk, Virginia; two nephews, Andrew Lyons and Connor Presley, who Nick cherished; maternal grandmother, Mary Helen Heitzig of Godfrey; paternal grandparents, John and Florence “Flo” Rowling of Grafton; and aunts and uncles, Sheila Heitzig and her husband, Todd Kurtz, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and David and Lois Rowling of Grafton.
He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Rowling; maternal grandfather, Dave Heitzig; and two uncles, Doug Rowling and Steve Heitzig.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service at 1 pm on Wednesday, April 21, at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton, where Nick will be laid to rest alongside his father.
At 3 pm we will gather at Uncle Al’s in Jerseyville to share memories and celebrate Nick’s life
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to: Scenic Hill Cemetery for perpetual care, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052.
If you or someone you know struggles with addiction, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.