Nelda Schwab

Nelda R. Schwab, 82, of Brighton, passed away the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Robings Manor in Brighton.
She was born September 30, 1939, in Carlinville, Illinois, to the late Edward and Marie (Schaefer) Schwab.
Nelda devoted her life to serving God and the Catholic Church. For many years, she served the church as a Nun and then religious coordinator; 18 years in the Chicago Diocese, 10 years in Hillsboro, and 6 years in Crystal Lake. She also devoted 26 years of her life as teacher in Tipp City, Ohio.
Survivors include her sister, Lu Schwab of Brighton; brother, Wilbert (Clara) Schwab of Jerseyville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Edwarda Kallal, and brother, Martin Schwab.
Memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton, with Fr. Bill Kessler officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Denis Cemetery in Shipman, Illinois.
Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Memorials may be given for masses.
Online condolences and memorials can be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.