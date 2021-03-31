Neal Allen Spurling, 57, of Jerseyville, formerly of Brighton, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Edinburg Regional Hospital in Texas.
He was born on September 4, 1963 in Jacksonville to David C. and Norma June (Witwer) Spurling.
Neal married Lori Lawson on September 17, 1983 in Jacksonville. She survives.
He worked at Intren Inc. before retiring in 2017. Neal was an avid St. Louis Blues fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Previous illnesses had pushed Neal into early retirement, so he and his wife started traveling. They have spent the last 2 seasons as winter Texans where they have made new life long friends. Neal stayed busy by helping others fix things, organizing and collecting tools, and caring for their three dogs. Many of his friends will tell you he was always the first in line when you needed help.
Neal is survived by his wife, Lori; mother Norma; children Ken (Jennifer) Spurling of PeWee Valley, KY; Sarah (Andrew) Fleming of Litchfield, IL; Michael Spurling (Sarah Eggemeyer) of Walsh IL, and Bradley Spurling of Jerseyville; six grandchildren Luke and Delia Fleming, Brooke Eggemeyer, Nathan Brown, Natalie Bowman and Logan Spurling; three siblings Dianna Lynn DeOrnellas, Ginger (Dall) Thomas, and Sandy Spurling.
He was Preceded in death by his father, David C.; sister Judy Freesemeyer; brother David E. Spurling.
Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Memorials may be made to Southwestern Piasa Bird Band.