Nancy (Rue) Green, 69, of Jerseyville, died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Surviving:
Children: Jennifer Jolly of Godfrey
Malinda Green of Jerseyville
Daniel Green of Jerseyville
Six Grandchildren
Sister: Linda Blasa of Jerseyville
Brother: Steve Rue of Dow
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to either Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville or to the American Diabetes Association.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.