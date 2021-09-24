Nancy Lee McGee, 86, of Brighton, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Willow Rose Rehab and Health in Jerseyville, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 9, 1935, in Grafton, Illinois, to the late Everett and Clara (Wallace) Bailey.
On January 17, 1953, she married the love of her life, Charles McGee, in Jerseyville. He preceded her in death on February 3, 1992.
Prior to retirement, Nancy worked as a cook in the Ursuline Convent, in Alton.
Nancy will be missed by her children, Patty (Mike) Jones of Augusta, GA, Kathy (Billy Joe) Akers of Gillespie, Tina (Mike) Faulkner of Brighton, Janice (Brad) Mills of Brighton, Mark McGee of Brighton; 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and one brother, Larry Bailey of Las Vegas, NV.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 4 siblings.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Nancy’s name may be made to the Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District or First Baptist Church of Brighton.
