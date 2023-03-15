Nancy Elizabeth Freand, 90, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at her home in Jerseyville.
She was born on October 3, 1932 in Saint Louis, Missouri and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Nona (Milner) Kramer.
She married Leroy H. Freand in 1969 and together they shared in 24 years of marriage, prior to his death on November 26, 1993.
Nancy made her home in rural Jerseyville for many years, and was also employed at Tri-County FS as a Truck Driver.
Although She and Leroy never had any children of their own, she was blessed with many friendships throughout the years, including that of her neighbors, Matt and Kimberly Benedict, who looked after Nancy as one of their own.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Kramer and four sisters, Juanita Kramer, Mary Kramer, Jenny Kramer and Virginia Van Meter.
Per her wishes, no public services will be held.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
