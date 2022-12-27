Cottage Hills
Myrtle Mae Branham, daughter of James and Ethel Daisy (Rigsby) Drew, was born November 10, 1931 in Plainview, IL. She entered eternal rest on December 21, 2022, at the age of 91years.
On July 28, 1956, she married the love of her life, Donald Branham at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Bunker Hill. He preceded her in death. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and friend. Anyone who knew Mae knew she loved embroidery, reading, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. Mae's kindness will be missed by all who loved her.
She was a devoted Catholic, and a beloved member of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto. Mae was also a life member of the Lady Auxiliary of the Cottage Hills VFW.
In addition to her husband, she was a loved and cherished mother who left behind a son and spouse Don L. and Diane Branham of Cottage Hills; two daughters and their husbands Sandra and Roger Cairns of Brighton, and Trudy and Darrell Summers of Bakersfield, MO; a daughter-in-law, Mary Drew of Bethalto; a sister, Grace Gibson of Carlinville; a sister-in-law Deloris Holland of Dow; and a very special granddaughter, husband, and family, Deana and Jeremy Nolte. She was a loving and devoted grandmother of 61 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren and their families.
Her parents, a son Roger Drew, two grandsons Butch McMasters and Lee Branham, and six brothers and sisters preceded her in death.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 29 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 11 a.m. until services begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice.
