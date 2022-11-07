obit stock color

Morgen Ryan Schroeder, 18, passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday morning, November 3, 2022, from an epileptic seizure, a condition he had controlled since six months of age. 

Surviving are his parents: Steve Schroeder and Carol Macias, both of Jerseyville 

7 siblings:

Masen, Miranda, Madison, Meredith, Maria, Mitchell and Myles Schroeder

Grandparents:

Andy and Therese Macias of Jerseyville

Mary (Carpunky) Landon of Jerseyville

Paul Schroeder of Marissa

Aunts and Uncles:

Kevin and Jenny Macias of Carmel, IN

Brenda and Brian Allen of Fieldon

Matt and Angela Derrick of Jerseyville

Karen Schroeder and her fiance, Craig Marshall, of Fieldon

James Schroeder of Jerseyville

Adam Schroeder of Jerseyville

Cousins:

Kyla and Isabel Allen

Jack, Drew and Alex Macias

Maleah, Corah and Luca Derrick

Jack and Cole Clemmer

Sophia and Sebastian Schroeder

Noah French

Along with numerous great aunts and uncles, and many friends. 

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. 

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Father Hyland Smith officiating. 

Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville. 

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home. 