Morgen Ryan Schroeder, 18, passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday morning, November 3, 2022, from an epileptic seizure, a condition he had controlled since six months of age.
Surviving are his parents: Steve Schroeder and Carol Macias, both of Jerseyville
7 siblings:
Masen, Miranda, Madison, Meredith, Maria, Mitchell and Myles Schroeder
Grandparents:
Andy and Therese Macias of Jerseyville
Mary (Carpunky) Landon of Jerseyville
Paul Schroeder of Marissa
Aunts and Uncles:
Kevin and Jenny Macias of Carmel, IN
Brenda and Brian Allen of Fieldon
Matt and Angela Derrick of Jerseyville
Karen Schroeder and her fiance, Craig Marshall, of Fieldon
James Schroeder of Jerseyville
Adam Schroeder of Jerseyville
Cousins:
Kyla and Isabel Allen
Jack, Drew and Alex Macias
Maleah, Corah and Luca Derrick
Jack and Cole Clemmer
Sophia and Sebastian Schroeder
Noah French
Along with numerous great aunts and uncles, and many friends.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Father Hyland Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.