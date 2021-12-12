Mindy Louise (Dugger) Marshall, 47, died suddenly at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, December 9, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton.
She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on Aug 28, 1974, the youngest daughter of Laverne "Bernie" and Edith "Edie" (Lyles) Dugger.
Mindy grew up in Jerseyville, and graduated in 1992 from Jersey Community High School and was currently employed at Julie's Graphics, in Jerseyville.
For those who were blessed to have known Mindy, they would attest to the fact that she possessed the kindest soul imaginable. No matter her circumstance, she always had her trademark smile, gleam in her eye, and her wit. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in her mid-twenties, but did not allow the disease to win. She fought hard to regain the ability to walk again and relearn daily tasks that we all take for granted, but never felt sorry for herself. She had a life to live, and boy did she live that life.
She would eventually meet Martin Dee "Marty" Marshall, and the two married on May 8, 2004 at the Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville. Together, they had the joy of their lives, their daughter, Marley, and they both loved her immensely. Mindy and Marty were able to enjoy nine years of memories before his death on October 18, 2013.
Surviving are her parents, Bernie and Edie Dugger of Jerseyville; her most precious daughter, Marley Lane Marshall at home; a sister and brother in-law, Amber and Kevin Isringhausen of Jerseyville; three brothers and sisters in-law, Jeff and Diane Dugger, Blake and Shannon Dugger, and Troy Dugger, all of Jerseyville; a half-sister and her husband, Bambi and Mark Hargrove of East Alton; her nieces and nephews, Brittney Dugger, Jade Onkle, Aaron Onkle, Makena Dugger, Bradley Isringhausen, Christian Dugger, and Cameron Hargrove; her great nieces, Violet Onkle and Zelda Hargrove; three sisters in-law, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harry and Edna Lyles and Glenn and Emma Dugger.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Rev. Don Staten will officiate.
She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Marty, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to assist in the care of her beloved daughter, Marley, in care of Crawford Funeral Home.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.