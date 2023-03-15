Milton Watson

Milton Leroy “Mitch” Watson, 93, died at 11:24 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on November 21, 1929 in Grafton and was the son of Elmer and Clara (Larbey) Watson.
Mitch served our country honorably and was a Korean War Veteran.
He married the former Ida Church on February 14, 1953 and together their 70 years of marriage has been blessed beyond measure with many wonderful memories created with their family.
He didn’t know any other way than hard work all his life. He retired as a union electrician of 31 years then ran a produce market in Grafton for 15 years during “retirement” with all of his family helping over the years.
Mitch loved fast cars and watching and kind of car racing. He, himself, even drag raced cars in his younger days with his wife, Ida, as his pit crew. He loved hunting ducks, fishing, hunting morel mushrooms, cutting down any dead tree he could find, camping and most of all, spending time with his family.
Mitch hated cold weather, and He and Ida enjoyed spending the winter months together in the warm sunshine of Florida.
Surviving are his wife, Ida Watson; a daughter and son in-law, Kim and Rick Gallegos; a granddaughter, Isabell Gallegos and her companion, Brennan Cox; as well as a brother in-law and sister in-law, Wilbur “Bill” and Mary (Arnold) Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer E. Watson and his mother, Clara (Larbey) Watson.
Per his wishes, no public services will be held.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
