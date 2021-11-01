Milton Francis “Rusty” Sutton, age 74, of Godfrey (formerly of Grafton), died at 12:25 a.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on February 11, 1947 in Alton to the late Milton “Red” and Luella (Irwin) Sutton.
He worked part time at Grafton Boat Works, and following his graduation from Jersey Community High School, accepted a full time position. In addition to his full time job, he started his own business, Rusty’s Bait Shop, in Grafton, which quickly grew (beyond his own expectations) to include both wholesale and retail trade. It truly became a family business, employing many local residents throughout the years.
After the Fry family sold Grafton Boat Works, Rusty moved to Arkansas, where the Fry’s had established a new shipyard. It was while in Arkansas that Rusty began his travels, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He delivered boats to many ports throughout America, and even as far away as South America, Vietnam and the Middle East.
After returning home to Jersey County, he started an excavating company, where he enjoyed operating and tinkering with equipment for as long as his health allowed. He also enjoyed woodworking and visiting with his tenants.
Surviving are three sons, Dustin Sutton of Richland, Missouri, Tyler Sutton of Alton and Cody (Shyann Jones) Sutton of Godfrey; two grandchildren, Jackson and Braelee Sutton of Lebanon, Missouri; three step-grandchildren, Aden and Eli Jones and Conner Beard, of Godfrey; a brother, Leonard “Sandy” Sutton of Grafton; a sister, Gwen and Dale Huey of Grafton; as well as two nephews and two nieces, who lovingly referred to Rusty as their “Uncle Buddy”.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters in-law, Jackie Sutton and Christina Sutton.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m., Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Tom Foster will officiate.
Burial will follow at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Family, in care of the funeral home, to assist in the placement of a monument at Rusty’s gravesite.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com