Mike Prough, 60, of Jerseyville was pronounced dead at his home in Jerseyville on Nov. 2, 2021.
Born in Jerseyville on Nov. 9, 1960 he was the son of the late Lawrence and Velma (Allen) Prough of Jerseyville.
Surviving besides his mother are a brother: Larry Prough of Boise, Idaho, his nieces: Kylie Prough of Boise, Idaho, Kelsie (Jake) West of Tallinn, Estonia, great-niece and nephew: Aubrey and Bernard, Aunts and Uncles: Barbara and Roger Foiles of Carrollton, Betty and Frank Thiebaud of Dallas, TX, Kenneth and Betty Prough of Jerseyville, Marva Prough of Carrollton, Lonnie and Frances Long of Greenfield and longtime friend Jennifer Lakin.
He was preceded in death by His father Lawrence, Uncles: Glenn and Donald Prough and an infant sister Debbie Prough.
Mike had dedicated himself to public service as Flood Zoning Manager for Jersey County and as a FEMA Flood Manager. He was a talented auctioneer for many years.
He loved spending time with his friends, too numerous to mention. He had a wonderful smile and personality to go with it. He will be sadly missed.
As per his wishes, he will be cremated. A private memorial graveside service will be held at Mt. Gilead Cemetery southwest of Carrollton. Memorial Donations may be made to Mt. Gilead Cemetery and the Methodist Church of Jerseyville. Condolences may be made online at: www.airsman-hires.com.