Michelle Pohlman

Michelle Ann (Shelly) Pohlman passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the age of 53. Shelly was born on September 22, 1969, to Rodger and Mary Ann (Kraut) Angel of Hardin, IL.
She graduated from Calhoun High School in 1987 where she was a member of the volleyball and basketball teams. After she graduated from high school, she attended Hickey College in St. Louis and received an accounting degree in April of 1988. After college, Shelly started working as a secretary at German Insurance and has worked there for the past 34 years.
She married Darren Pohlman on June 10, 1989, in Kampsville. He survives. Surviving also are a daughter, Sarah Pohlman of Hardin, IL; a brother, Doug (Vicki) Angel of Mozier, IL; two brothers & sisters-in-law, Duane (Natalie) Pohlman of Wildomar, CA and Daryl (Tammy) Pohlman of Godfrey, IL; two nephews, Jeff Angel of Mozier, IL and Colin Pohlman of Godfrey, IL; two nieces, Erika and Lauren Pohlman of San Marcos, CA; one great-niece, Anistyn McClellan of Kampsville, IL; and two great-nephews, Barrett & Lee Angel of Mozier, IL. She was preceded in death by her mother-in law, Lila Mae Lind.
Shelly enjoyed going to as many Calhoun Warrior sporting events as she could, especially basketball. This year she enjoyed watching her great-niece, Anistyn, cheer for the Calhoun Jr. Warriors football team and cheer them on when they won the championship. She also enjoyed attending many events and activities that were going on in the county. Shelly loved shopping and baking a variety of cookies to hand out to friends, family, and neighbors all year, but especially at Christmas.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, December 27 at 10 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, & Schaaf Funeral Home with graveside services to follow. A meal will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Hardin after the graveside services.
Memorials may be made to Warrior Pride, Calhoun Jr. Warriors football, or family choice.
Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com