Michelle Bushue

Michelle Ann Bushue, 30, passed away unexpectedly at 11:11 a.m., Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her residence.
She was born on March 10, 1992 in Belleville, Illinois and was the daughter of Brant and Kathryn (Lucansky) Bushue.
Michelle grew up in Granite City and developed a love for animals from a young age. This passion carried through to adulthood, and she had a longtime aspiration of a becoming a Veterinarian. She also enjoyed drawing and was an avid lover of music.
Michelle had a beautiful soul and would do anything for anybody. She will be fondly remembered for her kind, giving and loving heart.
Surviving are her mother, Kathy Bushue and her companion, Brett Woolsey, of Jerseyville; a son, A.J. Hakim; maternal grandparents, Patricia Mullally of Lake Zurich and William Lucansky of Rockford; two brothers, Stephen Bushue and his fiancé, Samantha and Brant (Mercedes) Bushue, all of St. Louis, Missouri; three nephews, Brantley, Brant Jr. and Cannon; her loyal K-9 companions, Little Girl and Nabag; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Brant Hogan Bushue, as well as her paternal grandparents, Edwin “Ed” and Marsha Bushue.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday.
Burial will follow at Saint John Cemetery in Granite City.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to 5 Acres Animal Shelter in St. Charles, Missouri, in care of the funeral home.
