Michael Troy Westfall, 63, passed away at 5:49 p.m., Sunday March 21, 2021at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on April 21,1957 in Alton, Illinois to Matthew and Marion (Pace) Westfall.
Michael married Marilyn Svihla on April 27, 1985.
He was a Golden Glove boxer in 1973-’74, and was employed as a truck driver for many years for Sam Tanksley Trucking and Circle C Trucking.
He enjoyed working on cars, specifically the race cars with his grandpa. Hunting and fishing was something he also enjoyed, along with spending time with his family and watching his NASCAR races. He was a member of the Otterville Baptist Church.
Surviving are his significant other, Marilyn A. Westfall of Jerseyville; three children and their spouses, Jessica and Steven Jantzen of Jerseyville, Michael Westfall and his fiancé, Samantha Parks, of East Alton and Victoria and Justin Bearce of Jerseyville; four grandchildren, Melody A. Jantzen, Harmony M. Jantzen, Ariana N. Jantzen and Ethan M. Bearce; two sisters, Jackie Schofield of Jerseyville and Karen Westfall of Tucson, Arizona; and a brother, Matthew Mark “Mark” Westfall of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister in infancy, Christie Westfall; a brother, Randy Westfall; and a very special uncle, Albert L. Pace, who was like a father to him.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at Otterville Baptist Church with Pastor’s Bo Schultz and Steve Pace officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association, in care of the funeral home.